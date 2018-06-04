New West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has thanked the police in Chile for its “prompt and brave response” after he and his wife were reportedly mugged at gunpoint at the weekend.

La Tercera newspaper said two men approached Pellegrini’s car just as the couple were getting out of the vehicle in Santiago’s exclusive suburb of Vitacura, and made threats before taking a handbag from his wife, Carola Pucci.

Pellegrini, who is on holiday in his homeland, was on his way to a restaurant to have supper with another couple and police who came to the rescue were shot at by the robbers, who escaped.

The handbag was eventually recovered and the vehicle used by the thieves to get away was found but police are still searching for the individuals.

Felicitaciones a @Carabdechile por su rápida y valiente reacción. Agradezco el apoyo de la gente. Ojalá se le otorguen mas facultades a Carabineros para solucionar el tema de la delincuencia lo antes posible. — Manuel Pellegrini R. (@Ing_Pellegrini) June 3, 2018

Pellegrini tweeted: “Congratulations to @Carabdechile for their prompt and brave reaction. I’m also thankful for the help of the people. I hope police are given more resources to solve the problem of delinquency as soon as possible.”

The 64-year-old replaced David Moyes as coach of West Ham last month and signed a three-year contract with the London outfit.

The former Manchester City boss managed Chinese club Hebei China Fortune from August 2016 until last month.