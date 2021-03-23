



West Ham United boss, David Moyes, has confessed that Arsenal were too strong going forward for his side in the second half.

The Hammers played a fantastic game, especially in the first half, when they raced into a 3-0 lead.

However, Arsenal did not give up in the contest, and two own goals plus an Alexandre Lacazette strike drew them level.

West Ham did have chances to win the game, but they had to settle for a point in the end.

Asked why they could not hold on for the win, Moyes told reporters: “I think it was all to do with Arsenal and Arsenal’s ability and qualities and standard of players they have. I think their attacking players were very good.





“We had difficulty in coping with certain aspects of what they did and when we had a chance to keep the ball and retain it better we did not do as well as we should have done and on the counter-attack moments we had to make it 4-2 we did not take them.

“It was a tough game and the goal just before half-time changed it and maybe altered the way we saw things but it is a draw against Arsenal, it is not the best result but not the worst result.”