West Ham manager David Moyes believes Premier League players should be given a compulsory week off during the mid-winter break.

The Hammers return to action on Wednesday after a disrupted fortnight when they face Manchester City in their rearranged game.

The fixture was originally scheduled for last Sunday but was called off because of Storm Ciara.

West Ham players returned to training on Saturday, just as Moyes had planned before the bad weather took hold.

He thinks the Premier League should fall in line with La Liga who insist on their players getting a full week away to re-charge both mentally and physically.

“My experience, coming from Spain, was that it was a two-week break,” said Moyes.

“But one week was compulsory and if you chose to give the players a little longer, that was up to you. Here it would be better if it was a week compulsory.





“We have to careful in this country that we don’t introduce a break and then go back to not giving the players any time.

“Most clubs are trying to give the players some time off.

“If it was a break to go to a training camp we’d be thinking, ‘What’s the point?’

“We need to understand what the break is for. It’s mainly mentally for the players – and the managers.”

West Ham remain in the bottom three and have 13 games left to preserve their top-flight status.

The club was in a similar relegation fight two years ago during Moyes’ first spell in charge.

In March 2018 he took the squad to Florida on a weekend without a game to boost their chances of staying up and they duly did.

“I took a lot of criticism, the last time I was here, for taking them to Miami,” he added.

“People thought it was wrong but I felt it was 100 per cent right.”