West Ham United have appointed Manuel Pellegrini as their next manager, replacing David Moyes on a three-year deal.

Most recently the coach of Hebei China Fortune in the Chinese Super League, Pellegrini, 64, parted company with the club last week, before the league’s two-month break for the World Cup, in order to pursue other opportunities.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester City manager moved to the top of West Ham’s shortlist after it became clear Rafa Benitez would not leave Newcastle United this summer.

Your new West Ham United manager… #WelcomePellegrini pic.twitter.com/UuPWfGCZbz — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 22, 2018

Moyes was appointed in November on a contract through the remainder of the season after replacing Slaven Bilic and decided not to engage in further talks with the club hierarchy over concern about their direction.