West Brom is preparing to report Barcelona to FIFA for failing to pay a transfer fee for their summer recruitment Louie Barry from the Hawthorns.

Barcelona is supposed to pay a sum of £235,000 in compensation for Barry, which is a flat rate set by FIFA for overseas clubs to sign young players.

The Baggies is yet received any transfer fee from the La Liga Champions, according to the report in the Daily Express and Star and the English club is ready to report the issue to FIFA for a redress and heap pressure on Barcelona for the payment.

Barry has been in West Brom for 10 years- having joined from age of six and he is expected to join Barcelona under 19 squad this summer.

“[Barry] is an international with the English Under-16 team, for whom he has played nine games and scored seven goals,” Barcelona said in a statement. “Next season he will be part of Barca’s Under-19 squad.”

The likes of Juventus, Bayern Munich and Manchester United were keen on signing him before the attacker decided to join Barcelona on a three-year deal.