West Brom have agreed to swoop dropped Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi for 585,383,500.00 Naira for Rotherham United star.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international could play as a midfielder or defender as his English Championship side relegated to League One last season but impressed enough to earn supporters player of the year award.

According to Daily Mail claims that West Brom and fellow second-tier side Barnsley had made bids for Ajayi and the Baggies £1.5 million offer has reached a figure that is acceptable to the Paul Warne side but with the potential for add-ons to take it to around £2.5m.

Albion are also close to finalizing terms with striker Kenneth Zohore from Cardiff City and want to add a right-back with the Croatian coach Slaven Bilić looking to secure promotion to the Premier League next season.

Ajayi scored 12 goals in 98 league appearances for Rotherham United and he was called by Super Eagles coach Genort Rohr as part of the 25- man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt but was dropped from the final list alongside Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho.

Former Arsenal U23 skipper was born in London has earned six caps with Nigeria but is yet to register a goal.