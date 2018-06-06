Highly-rated 17-year-old right winger Yusuff Ojebode has made himself available for selection for the Nigeria Under 20 team, the Flying Eagles.

Yusuff Ojebode met the NFF 1st vice-president Seyi Akinwunmi at Wembley and informed him of his availability to represent his country of birth Nigeria.

The young prodigy, who is also close to playing for West Brom first team, is highly rated by his clubs and has been tipped for greater heights due to his raw pace, power and skills.

Yusuff Ojebode’s Uncle Sam Ojebode played for Nigeria and also captained Nigeria at the 1976 African cup of Nations