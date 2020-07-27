



Newly promoted side West Bromwich Albion has heaped praises on Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi, for helping them gained promotion back to the English Premier League.

West Bromwich Albion finished second behind championship winners Leeds United, but it was still a very successful season for the club as they returned to the top flight division for the first time in two years.

Oluwasemilogo Adesewo Ibidapo Ajayi, played a prominent role in the success despite only joining the club last summer.

The 26-year-old former Arsenal academy player score five goals in 45 matches to finished as their highest scoring defender for the 2019-2020 season.





Still in the celebratory mood, Ajayi was given a special praise by the club through their official social media accounts where they outlined his impressive statistics in one year.

“Semi’s first season at The Hawthorns 45 appearances ⚽ Five goals 🆙 One promotion”, the club wrote on their social media handle.

Meanwhile, Baggies Manager Slaven Bilić is expected to strengthen the team before the commencement of Premier League in September but Semi Ajayi who is also a regular for the Super Eagles is expected to an important member of the team in the top tier of English football.