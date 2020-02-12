<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former West Bromwich Albion defender Ifeanyi Udeze has slammed french forward Ousmane Dembele for sustaining yet another hamstring injury.

Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday that Ousmane Dembele will be out for six months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn hamstring in Finland.

Speaking, the former Super Eagles left back said Dembele is not being professional with the way he manages his body.

“I think ther’s something Ousmanne is not doing right in managing himself”

“When you know you have thick thighs, you know you have to stretch, right? Everyone has a different ways to manage themselves with injuries.

“To me, Dembele doesn’t rest his legs, after one injury he doesn’t give the legs time to heal”, Udeze told newsmen.





“Right now, his lifestyle is definitely having an influence over all these recurring injuries.

“I hope he doesn’t miss this opportunity he has at Barcelona, there are lot of great players looking for the same in Europe”

The Frenchman was forced to go under the knife after picking up the problem in training as he was working his way back from a thigh injury sustained against Dortmund in November.

Dembele’s latest injury setback means his 2019-20 campaign is now over and he must now focus on getting fit in time for next season.

He’s made a total of just nine appearances for the club in 2019-20 and scored once, his goal coming against Sevilla in a 4-0 La Liga win in which he was also sent off.