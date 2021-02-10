



Ahmed Musa’s proposed move to Premier League club West Bromwich Albion is off.

Musa has been without a club since he left Saudi outfit Al Nassr in October 2020.

The Super Eagles captain has been looking for regular first-team football ahead of the Super Eagles’ latest round of AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho which take place at the end of March.

Indeed, only earlier this week Nigeria boss Gernot Rohr shared his hopes that Musa was indeed all set to be fixed up with a new club in the UK in the coming days.





That led the player to Albion, where boss Sam Allardyce was advised to consider him by former colleague Steve Walsh, the director of football at Leicester when Musa first came to England.

This was all with a view to the player being offered a contract, likely until the end of this current campaign, as Allardyce and Albion looked to re-shuffle their pack in the transfer window.

Musa was understood to be deemed fit, but BirminghamLive have been told that the Albion hierarchy have ended their interest and have decided against sanctioning an offer to the player and his representatives.