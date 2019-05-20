<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

West Brom have confirmed that they will not be signing Dwight Gayle on a permanent deal due to their play-off semi-final defeat to Aston Villa last week.

The Baggies went down on penalties to Dean Smith’s side meaning that they will spend another campaign in the Championship.

It had been hoped that Gayle – on a loan swap with Salomon Rondón from Newcastle – would stay at The Hawthorns.

But while there is a possibility that Rondón will remain at St James’ Park, West Brom have confirmed that Gayle will not be in the west Midlands next term.

“Dwight’s contract is a Premier League contract,” Albion technical director Luke Dowling told BBC WM.

“We will pay Premier League contracts but only when we are back in the Premier League.

“I know it won’t be the news Albion fans want to hear, but they need to trust us and know we are doing everything right for this football club.”

Gayle netted 24 goals in 39 appearances for the Baggies.