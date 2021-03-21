



Leicester City defender, Wesley Fofana, is enjoying working with assistant coach Kolo Toure.

Fofana joined the Foxes in the summer from Saint Etienne.

“Kolo has taken me under his wing and helped me not just on the field but in my life in England too,” says Fofana to the Daily Mail. “When I was little, Kolo Toure was a hero to me, given that he was such a great centre back and from the Ivory Coast as well.

“It is an absolute dream to work with him every day. I have an enormous amount of luck. I listen to everything he says. He had a great career. He advises me on things that I can do to ensure that I do, too.





“It’s not just about what’s on the pitch, he advises me on what I need to do in terms of nutrition, keeping myself hydrated and everything that comes off the football pitch. Football isn’t just about what happens when 11 come against 11. He also gives me that advice.

“In terms of the game he has helped me a lot tactically and also in communication, even though I’m speaking in a language that I’m not used to at the moment. I’m really grateful for everything that he has done.”