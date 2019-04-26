<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paul Pogba’s selection in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year is a “great achievement”, says Wes Brown, with the Manchester United midfielder deserving to be acknowledged.

The 2018-19 campaign has been another testing one for the World Cup winner at club level.

Jose Mourinho took to dropping him from the Red Devils side towards the end of his reign, with that professional relationship having reached breaking point.

A welcome return to form was enjoyed during the early days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign, before suffering another unfortunate dip.

Those struggles for consistency are considered by many to have Pogba as a surprise inclusion in the PFA XI, which is voted for by those turning out in the English top-flight.

Brown, though, believes it is merely recognition of the effort put in by a proven performer who has still managed 13 goals and nine assists despite enduring a supposedly difficult season.

The former Red Devils defender told United’s official website: “We know what Paul can do.

“He’s had a great spell and he’s scored some important goals for us this season, and assists actually.

“Obviously, the players rate him and I hope we see more of that. We need that to hopefully happen against Chelsea [on Sunday].

”Of course it means a lot because, over the course of the season, you’ve performed well and have the respect of the other players.

“The players do actually vote on these things, you do sit there and do it. It’s something we enjoy doing.

“Even if they play for Manchester City or Liverpool, it doesn’t mean you don’t vote for them. You do what you think is right and that is why I think it’s always a good thing to do.”

Pogba was the only non-Liverpool and Manchester City player to make the PFA side.

Brown added on the dominance of two title-chasing outfits: “I don’t think you can [argue with it] at all.

“By far, they’ve easily been the best two teams slugging it out for the championship.

“So, for Paul to get in that team is a great achievement in itself.”

United could do with Pogba justifying that standing when they play host to Chelsea this weekend, with victory over the Blues considered to be imperative if the Red Devils are to force their way into the top four and secure Champions League qualification for 2019-20.