Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen have joined five Premier League clubs showing an interest in signing Hertha Berlin striker Davie Selke, according to Bild.





Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth have registered their interest in signing the 25-year-old, who wants to leave the capital club following the signing of Krzysztof Piątek.

At this stage, it’s unclear as to whether Werder Bremen will be able to get a deal over the line before Germany’s 6pm deadline.