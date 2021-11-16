WCQ: It’s victory or nothing for Super Eagles – Dosu Joseph

Former Nigerian goalkeeper Dosu Joseph says he’s optimistic the Super Eagles will overcome Cape Verde to qualify for the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria are top of Group C on 12 points while Cape Verde sit second on 10 points, with the Super Eagles needing just a draw to qualify for the knockout stages.

However, in a chat with newsmen, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that Nigeria will defeat Cape Verde regardless of how the visitors play.

“I am optimistic Nigeria will defeat Cape Verde. This is no a case of looking for a draw but getting the maximum point to prove a point.

“We must be ready to go all the all way against Cape Verde to silence them. Three points or nothing for Eagles.”