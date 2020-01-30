<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu has stated that the Nigeria senior national team will treat all her world cup opponent with respects in their preparation and take each game as it comes rather than fall prey of been over confident.

Agu speaking with newsmen said the coaches will also ensure players are not tempted to underrate their opponent or compare seeing their opponents as lesser opposition to what they have been used to facing in recent times.





“There is nobody you can count out, you just have to take each game as it comes and you make sure that you give your best and that’s precisely what we are going to do.

Because the moment you start underrating a team or ruling out a country, that might lead to something else. We don’t want to do that and we will never go that way.”