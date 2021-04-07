



The dates for the Super Eagles’ Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers have been confirmed.

The dates for the qualifiers which will kick-off in June, was confirmed by Eagles media officer Babafemi Raji.

The Eagles are in Group C alongside Cape Verde, Liberia and Central Africa Republic.

The three-time AFCON winners will begin the qualifiers with an home fixture against Liberia which is fixed between 5 – 8 June.

Their next qualifier is an away tie against Cape Verde with the date set for 11 – 14 June.





The Eagles will host Central Africa Republic on matchday three and the date is set for 1 – 4 September while the reverse fixture which will be in Central Africa Republic will be 5 -7 September.

On 6 – 9 October the Eagles will be on the road again this time against Liberia before rounding off the group stage qualifiers on 10 – 12 October at home to Cape Verde.

The Eagles must top their group to stand a chance of progressing to the play-off stage (final qualifying round).

If that is achieved they will host the first-leg against whoever they are paired with on 9 – 11 November.

They will now travel away for the second-leg billed for November 14 and 15.