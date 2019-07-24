<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to hold the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at its headquarters in Cairo on Monday.

The 28 least ranked teams in Africa will be paired to contest a knockout round over two legs, with the 14 winners advancing to the group stage. The winners will then join the 26 highest-ranked sides in a 40-team, 10-group pool phase that will be played over 18 months.

The group winners will then be drawn into five play-off ties over two legs with the victors qualifying for the World Cup.

Africa will have five representatives at the 2020 FIFA World Cup to be hosted in Qatar.