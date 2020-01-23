<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Nigeria goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to resolve the future of the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr quickly.

Shorunmu, who served the country both as a player and as a goalkeeper trainer opined that the current face off between the NFF and the Franco-German tactician is capable of affecting the performance of the team going into the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Rohr’s current deal expires in June and he’s yet to be offered a fresh deal, which mean he can negotiate with a country.

The former goalkeeper suggested that the issue be resolved quickly, so, Rohr can concentrate fully on the task of qualifying the country for 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon and Qatar 2020 World Cup.





“What I want the Federation to understand is that, if you want someone let him know, and if you want him let them sit down and tie him to new deal so he can concentrate on the job at hand.

“They should just stop all what we have been hearing in the media, so the man can face the AFCON qualifiers and the World Cup qualifiers,”

Rohr was appointed in 2016 and qualified the Super Eagles for the Russia 2018 world cup, where they failed to make it out of the Group.

The former Gabonese coach also led the Eagles to the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt and helped the team to a third place finish.

Meanwhile Nigeria has been drawn in Group C of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers alongside Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia.