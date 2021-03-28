



Cristiano Ronaldo has protested over his disallowed goal against Serbia, saying that ‘an entire nation has been harmed’.

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota scored twice in Portugal’s 2-2 against Serbia, but the Juventus striker had a last-gasp winner disallowed even if the ball had clearly crossed the goal line.

There is no VAR in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and goal-line technology is only used in stadiums that have already activated it.

The 36-year-old was so furious he left the pitch throwing his captain’s armband to the ground.





“Being captain of the Portugal team is one of the greatest privileges of my life and fills me with pride,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“I always give and will give everything for my country, that will never change.

“But there are difficult times to deal with, especially when we feel that an entire nation is being harmed,” he continued.

“Lift your head and face the next challenge now,” he said. “Come on, Portugal.”