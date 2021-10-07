WCQ: CAR stun Super Eagles in Lagos

A major upset was recorded at the Teslim Balogun stadium Thursday as the Central African Republic snatched a 1-0 win against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Despite being ranked 90 places behind Nigeria, the national team of the Central African Republic, nicknamed Wild Beast, lived up to their name with a late goal that broke the heart of the three-time African champions.

The visitors profited off a miscalculation between William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun, which left Karl Namnganda to fire his shot past goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

The Super Eagles dominated all through the game but they could not make their dominance count.

The Super Eagles will hope to bounce back in four days time in Douala when they face the same team again.

Despite the dropped points in Lagos, the super Eagles remain at the top of Group C with six points after three games while the Central African Republic now have four points same as Cape Verde who also beat Liberia away from home on Thursday.