Wayne Rooney departed MLS after DC United were humbled by Toronto in extra time of their play-off clash, while defending champions Atlanta United advanced.

Derby County-bound Rooney was helpless as DC suffered a 5-1 defeat to Toronto after extra time in the opening round of the MLS post-season on Saturday.

Former Manchester United and England captain Rooney agreed a player-coach role with Championship outfit Derby in August, ahead of his January return to England.

But Rooney’s DC and MLS farewell did not go according to plan after his team conceded four extra-time goals away to Toronto at BMO Field.

A dramatic 93rd-minute equaliser from DC’s Lucas Rodriguez had forced extra time after cancelling out Marco Delgado’s first-half opener.

However, Toronto erupted in extra time as Jonathan Osorio scored a brace while Richie Laryea and Nick DeLeon were also on target in the first additional period.

Toronto – MLS Cup champions in 2017 – will now face New York City in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Atlanta’s hopes of claiming back-to-back MLS titles remain on track after edging New England Revolution 1-0.

Franco Escobar settled the contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where his 70th-minute goal guided Frank de Boer’s side to the Eastern Conference semis to play the winner of Philadelphia Union versus New York Red Bulls.

Elsewhere, Seattle Sounders survived a seven-goal thriller as they prevailed 4-3 against Dallas after extra time.

A Jordan Morris hat-trick, completed in the 113th minute, sent the Sounders through to the next round, where they will meet Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference semi-finals after their late 2-1 win over Portland Timbers.