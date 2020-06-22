



Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has revealed how he advised the Red Devils to sign ex-Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

The Senegal international earned rave reviews during his three-year stay with the Goodison Park outfit and was consistently in the top three Premier League tacklers.

His performances generated a number of interests from European clubs before he joined French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019.

Rooney had an opportunity to witness the talents displayed by the 30-year-old after the former England captain returned to the Toffees, his boyhood club, in 2017.

The Derby County player-coach explained he swiftly reached out to the Red Devils to recommend the Senegalese, who was named Everton Player of the Season for the 2018-19 season.

“Everyone talks about his tackling and energy but what surprised me was his quality on the ball — he always looked to play it forward and to your feet,” Rooney told The Times.





“After a month playing with him, I spoke to people at Manchester United saying he was good enough for them. I wasn’t shocked when Paris Saint-Germain signed him.”

The combative midfielder was named in African Cup of Nations Team of the Tournament and Caf Team of the Year in 2019.

In his debut campaign with PSG, Gueye made 31 appearances across all competitions, including 20 in the league to help the Parisians clinch the Ligue 1 title.

The midfielder started his professional career in Senegal with Diambars before moving to Europe to team up with Lille in 2008.

Gueye played 134 league games for the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit and helped them win the league title in the 2010-11 season.

His eye-catching performances inspired Premier League side Aston Villa to pay £9 million for his services in 2015 before the midfielder joined Everton a year later.

Gueye, who has 67 caps for Senegal, was part of the Teranga Lions squad that reached the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The highly-rated midfielder will hope to continue his solid defensive performances in the 2020-21 season.