Wayne Rooney says Louis van Gaal is the best head coach he has worked under, despite being managed for nine years at Manchester United by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Rooney won five Premier League titles and the Champions League crown under Ferguson but it is Van Gaal who appears to have made a greater impression on him, with the former England international praising the thorough nature of Dutchman Van Gaal’s approach.

He guided United back into the Champions League after being appointed in 2014 but was sacked just 24 hours after guiding United to FA Cup glory in 2016 after they failed to claim a top-four league finish.

“Van Gaal is by far the best coach I have worked with – one hundred per cent,” Rooney told The Mirror.

“His tactical skills, his way of preparing and his attention to the finest of details, I found amazing. I admired that in him. I had never looked at stuff like that before.

“Van Gaal knows that the way he works is tough for players. I made him aware of that at the time and we talked about this very well together.

“I regret how it all ended, yet I know one thing for sure – I have learnt a lot from him and I am definitely going to use those lessons for when I am a manager.”

Rooney has been in good form for MLS side DC United this season, scoring 10 goals in 18 appearances, including a stunning shot from his own half to help beat Orlando City 1-0 in midweek and a stoppage-time penalty to earn a 1-1 draw with Toronto on Saturday.

But he is keen to emulate the likes of Chelsea-bound Derby manager Frank Lampard and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard by trying his hand at management when he joins his former England colleagues in retiring from playing.

He revealed on Thursday that he has already been offered management roles in England and the MLS but he is happy to work towards his coaching badges while continuing to play in Washington DC.

Rooney added: “It is great to see that Frank and Steve have been given these chances at big clubs. That gives me hope too because I do think about these things.

“But for the time being, I am enjoying my life as footballer. I want to win more trophies. Physically, I feel good and I am still ambitious. But once my career is over, I am going to consider all the ­options.”