Former England captain Wayne Rooney will join Derby County as a player-coach in January.

Rooney, 33, will link up with the Championship club from MLS side DC United, where he has been playing since 2018 after leaving Everton.

The forward had signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Washington side after leaving Goodison Park, but will return to England to work alongside Phillip Cocu at Pride Park.

He has been handed the number 32 shirt and his signature contributed to a new ‘record-breaking’ sponsorship deal signed with shirt sponsor 32Red.

Cocu told the club’s official website: “Wayne Rooney is an extremely talented and top-class footballer.

“It is an exciting prospect for him to be joining Derby County and he can bring so much to this squad, both on and off the pitch. He has enjoyed a wonderful career, both in club football and for England, and he still has so much to give as well.

“His credentials speak for themselves. But to have a player with his leadership, skill, experience, character and work

ethic will be huge for us. He knows what it takes to succeed as a player and I have no doubt he will have a positive impact right across the club.

“The inspiration and motivation this can generate is massive for all of our players from the first team right through to the youngsters in the Academy. It is entirely in keeping with, and in support of, the club’s philosophy and approach.

“I am looking forward to working with Wayne from the start of next year and welcoming him to the club.”