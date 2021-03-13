



Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has reportedly been filming an “intimate” biopic about his life.

The 35-year-old recently became manager of Championship side Derby County, calling time on a playing career that saw him become the all-time leading goalscorer for the Three Lions and United.

The new movie will see Rooney reflect on his on-field and off-the-field antics, with contributions from his wife Coleen Rooney as well as former colleagues David Beckham and Gary Neville.

“It’s going to be a wonderfully powerful and inspiring look at Wayne’s career – how he went from unknown boy wonder to national captain, and England’s greatest ever goal scorer,” a source told The Sun.





“But it also offers a rarely seen look at the man behind the player. He will likely be asked about marital mistakes he’s made in the past, drink driving, and the time he was arrested in the US.

“It is made clear he’s a fantastic dad, and loving husband – but he holds his hands up to previous lapses in judgement. Wayne will, of course, also have a say in what gets signed off.”

The film, which is being made by the team who have recently produced biopics on Amy Winehouse and F1 legend Ayrton Senna, is thought to be subject of a bidding war between Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.