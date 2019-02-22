



Watford forward Isaac Success has shaken off his hamstring injury and will be available for Friday’s [today] Premier League clash With Cardiff City at Cardiff City Stadium, manager Javi Gracia has confirmed.

Success, 23, has missed the Hornets’ last four games in all competitions as a result of the injury.

His last game for Watford before the injury-induced setback was the 2-1 defeat to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Januray 30 at the Wembley Stadium.

“Roberto and Isaac are both ready to compete,” Gracia told a news conference.

“Roberto is a very important player, making the difference in a lot of games, scoring goals and assisting.

“Isaac hasn’t played the same minutes as other players, but the time he played, he played with quality and is helping the team.

He’s a good option in attack with his power and pace.”

Success’ return is a boost for Watford, who are in eighth spot on 37 points, two points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers, and still in with a chance of securing an European football next season.

The former Granada player has made 23 league appearances for Watford this season with just one goal to his name.