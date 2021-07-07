Watford begin talks with Genk for Paul Onuachu

Premier League new boys Watford have opened talks with Genk for striker Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu has been linked in recent times with several Premier League clubs, from Arsenal to Brighton, after he scored 35 goals in all competitions in Belgium last season.

And now the Watford Observer has reported that Watford, who won promotion back to the English top league this past season, have opened talks to sign Onuachu.

The report further said the talks have not yet reached an advanced stage.

Onuachu’s transfer market value is put at 20 Million Euros, but Genk hope they can get far more for the giant striker, who cost them six Million Euros two years ago.