



Former Watford star Michel Ngonge has advised the club to sign Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis this summer.

Ngonge, who lives in Brussels, has an extensive knowledge of Belgian football.

Dennis is expected to leave Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge this summer after another impressive campaign for the club.

The 22-year-old scored five goals and bagged six assists in 20 league appearances for Philippe Clement’s side.





He has been linked with a number of clubs in Europe and Ngonge has alerted his former team to go for him.

“Other players that I recommend from Belgium? Dennis from Bruges is a good player. He is the one who scored a brace against Real Madrid in the Champions League,” Ngonge told the Watfordobserver.

”He is very fast and reminds me of (Odion) Ighalo although he is better than the Nigerian because he is more agile.”