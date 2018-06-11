Watford reached an agreement to sign Gerard Deulofeu on a permanent basis from Barcelona, both clubs confirmed on Monday afternoon.

The Spanish forward joins the Hornets for a fee of €13 million (£11m/$15m) plus an additional €4m (£3.5/$4.7m) in performance-related incentives.

The 24-year-old put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Premier League side, while the Blaugrana made sure to include a clause that will see them receive a percentage of any funds received from a future transfer.

“We are very pleased to welcome Gerard back to Vicarage Road and thank FC Barcelona for their part in concluding this deal,” Watford Chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury told the club’s official website.

“Our ambition to succeed and grow in the Premier League remains as strong as ever.”

A versatile forward, Deulofeu scored on his debut with Watford after arriving on loan in January and went on to make seven appearances for the club.

Raised in Barcelona’s world famous La Masia academy, the Spain and Catalonia international made his first-team debut for the Liga giants in August 2011.

The winger has since gone on to pick up a good deal of experience despite his relatively young age, spending time Everton, Sevilla and AC Milan before being bought back by Barca in 2017.

Having missed out on the call-up for Julen Lopetegui’s Spain side for Russia 2018, Watford will be keen to see their latest aquisition hit the ground running after a full summer of rest ahead of the 2018-19 Premier League season.