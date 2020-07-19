



Watford have taken the remarkable decision to sack Nigel Pearson with just two games of the Premier League season to go.

That’s according to a number of sources including The Athletic, The Mirror, The Times and the Daily Mail.

Pearson replaced Quique Sanchez Flores in December – who had in turn replaced Javi Gracia a few months earlier – and had revived their season after a dreadful start.





But now, with the club three points above the relegation zone with a pair of games remaining, the board have parted ways with Pearson.

It means that the Hornets are now looking for their fourth manager of the campaign, who will take charge for games against Manchester City and Arsenal.

Pearson’s last game in charge was Friday’s 3-1 defeat to West Ham.