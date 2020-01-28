<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





There could be two departures at Vicarage Road before the end of the month with Watford willing to let Super Eagles forward Isaac Success and his compatriot Tomiwa Dele-Bashiru leave on loan.

Success has struggled since joining the Hornets in 2016 from Granada and he has played just 50 Premier League minutes this term, leading to suggestions he could be loaned back to Granada for the second half of the campaign.





Dele-Bashiru, 20, has only made appearances in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup since joining on a free last summer after his contract at Manchester City expired.

The midfielder is expected to be loaned to a team in the Championship in order to gather some valuable first-team experience.