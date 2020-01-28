<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





English premier league side Watford is open to offers for Nigerian duo, Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru, before the end of the current transfer window.

It is understood that both players appear not to be in the plan of new boss Nigel Pearson and have continued to struggle for game time under him.





The former Leicester City boss only handed the players opportunity in the FA cup before their elimination and reports from England have it that Pearson has made it clear to the club that he won’t be counting on them for the battle against relegation.

Tom Dele-Bashiru joined the Hornets from Manchester City last summer and he’s yet to make an appearance in the premier league, but featured in league cup and FA cup games and scored once.

Success, on the other hand, has fallen behind in the pecking order and has failed to impress this season.