Watford have acted quickly to replace Javi Gracia confirming the reappointment of Quique Sanchez Flores.

Gracia was sacked earlier on Saturday after just four games of the Premier League season.

With the Hornets on just one point, the owners of the Hertfordshire club felt they had to act and they’ve announced his successor in double-quick time, revealing that Flores will return to Vicarage Road.

A statement read: “Watford FC announces the appointment of Quique Sánchez Flores as the club’s new Head Coach.

“The 54-year-old returns to Vicarage Road, having guided Watford to a comfortable mid-table finish during the 2015/16 campaign – the club’s first season back in the Premier League.

“He also led Watford to the semi-finals of the FA Cup during his year at the helm.

“After leaving England, Sánchez Flores took Espanyol to an eighth-place finish in La Liga and also had a spell in China with Shanghai Shenhua.

“In 2010, the former Spain international led Atlético Madrid to Europa League glory as well as the club’s first Copa del Rey final in more than 10 years, later lifting the UEFA Super Cup in a period of huge success at the Vicente Calderón Stadium.

“Sánchez Flores has also coached Getafe and Valencia – achieving third and fourth-place La Liga finishes with the latter – as well as Portuguese side Benfica and United Arab Emirates outfits Al Ahli and Al Ain.”