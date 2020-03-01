Nigel Pearson was the man with the plan in Watford's shock victory over Liverpool on Saturday

Watford coach, Nigel Pearson, has said that his side defeated Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday night because his players were at their best.

He also singled out Senegalese winger, Ismaila Sarr, for praise following the 22-year-old’s impressive display against the Premier League leaders.

Watford defeated Jurgen Klopp’s men at Vicarage Road to end the Reds’ 44-game unbeaten run, thanks to two goals from Ismaila Sarr and a strike from Troy Deeney.


Speaking after the match, Pearson was quoted by Watford’s official website as saying: “To beat the best club side in the world at the moment is testament to how we played.

“We were at our best today [against Liverpool], and I am proud of my players’ performances.

“It is a vital three points, and we have got ten games left, and they’re all going to be very important.”

He added: “Sarr is an excellent player and young as well.

“His impact against Liverpool was outstanding today.

“We need to do everything we can to keep him available.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories