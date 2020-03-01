<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Watford coach, Nigel Pearson, has said that his side defeated Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday night because his players were at their best.

He also singled out Senegalese winger, Ismaila Sarr, for praise following the 22-year-old’s impressive display against the Premier League leaders.

Watford defeated Jurgen Klopp’s men at Vicarage Road to end the Reds’ 44-game unbeaten run, thanks to two goals from Ismaila Sarr and a strike from Troy Deeney.





Speaking after the match, Pearson was quoted by Watford’s official website as saying: “To beat the best club side in the world at the moment is testament to how we played.

“We were at our best today [against Liverpool], and I am proud of my players’ performances.

“It is a vital three points, and we have got ten games left, and they’re all going to be very important.”

He added: “Sarr is an excellent player and young as well.

“His impact against Liverpool was outstanding today.

“We need to do everything we can to keep him available.”