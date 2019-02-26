



Watford’s chairman Scott Duxbury says legendary performer and honorary life president Elton John is in “daily” contact and often recommends players to the club.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Duxbury said the 71-year-old artist is heavily involved in the club’s daily operations and has an extensive knowledge of football at all levels.

“He is in constant communication, both with opinions of how the team has played and opinions on players who we should be signing,” Duxbury told the program.

“He watches everything and he has a real knowledge of players and an absolute passion for the football club. It’s not superficial, I will probably hear from him on a daily basis on one matter or another.”

Duxbury even said the Your Song singer will find players even the club’s scouting department have yet to unearth.

“He recommends players that I have not heard of and I say I will pass it to my scouting department. They come back and say: ‘Yeah, yeah, really good player, let’s look at this’,” Duxbury said.

“He absolutely has an encyclopedic knowledge of the lower-division players, it is incredible.”

John has a stand named after him at Viscarage Road stadium for his devotion to the club and support during times of administration.