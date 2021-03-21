



Watford manager Xisco Munoz hailed the contribution of Isaac Success in the side’s 3-0 home win against Birmingham City at the Vicarge Road on Saturday.

The striker made his first first league start in 24 months following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The 25-year-old , who took the place of injured Ismaila Sarr in the starting line-up was involved in the first goal.

“I don’t only say this today, I say this always: I have 24 players and it doesn’t matter who plays,”Munoz told the club website.





“Today Isaac came back and he gave a big force for the team, because it’s the first time he’s played in a long time. Then we played Gray and he’s come on and scored another goal.

“It’s very good when you feel the players are all 100 per cent focused for our challenge.

“It’s very good for me, for the club, for all the staff. It’s amazing when you work every day in the training ground and you see everyone trying to give 100 per cent for their team.”

The Hornets now go into the international break off the back of nine wins in 10 games.