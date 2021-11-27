Watford boss Claudio Ranieri looking forward to Leicester City return

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri says Leicester’s fairytale Premier League title success will remain in his heart forever as he prepares for an emotional return to the King Power Stadium.

Ranieri defied pre-season odds of 5,000-1 to mastermind one of the sport’s greatest stories when the Foxes became shock champions in 2016.

The veteran Italian, who was appointed at Vicarage Road last month, is due back at his former club for the first time as an opposing manager on Sunday afternoon.

He anticipates a moving occasion but is determined not to be distracted by sentiment, with the Hornets seeking to build on last weekend’s superb 4-1 win over Manchester United.

“Always this Premier League (title) will be in my heart during all my life,” said Ranieri.

“The job gave to me good emotion and I am very proud to be part of Leicester’s fairytale and history, very happy.

“But I want to write new things here in Watford.

“It will be a big emotion from the beginning and after the match, during the match, I know I am an opponent and I try to do my best.”

Speaking about the Leicester fans, he added: “From the beginning, in the early days they stayed with me in an unbelievable way and I want to thank them once again.”

Asked if he had the same relationship with the supporters at Watford, he replied: “There’s a very good feeling also here in Watford. For this reason, I told the chairman I feel as though I’m at home.”