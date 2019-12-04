<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Watford are said to be in advance talks to sign Nigerian Shanghai Shenhua forward Odion Ighalo on loan in January.

Ighalo is wanted at Vicarage Road to help solve the Club’s goal scoring problems which is one of the reasons they are languishing at the bottom of the table.

A loan deal has being mentioned for the former club hero following the conclusion of the 2019 Chinese Super League season where he scored 10 goals in 17 matches.

Ighalo had successful spell with Watford when he scored 33 goals in 82 games during his time , before leaving for China.

Meanwhile Ighalo is yet to respond the rumors, but sources have confirmed the player is not in hurry to make a decision regarding his future.