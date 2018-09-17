Wasiu Alalade says Enyimba FC will challenge for all the top prizes this season.

The People’s Elephants, who have been in impressive form of late, played a goalless draw with Rayon Sports in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final.

Speaking, the forward shed light on why the team is doing well.

“It is because of a well defined identity, foresight, strength, work and ambition,” Alalade said.

“This is what the coach conveys every day. He has a way of watching football that comes in handy for this club. Everything happens for the respect we have and that is perfect for his ideas.

“We are a winning team. The technical crew has passed on that gene to us. We are flexible and have definition. It depends a bit on the opponent, we are not set to go with a certain philosophy regardless of what we face.

“We think how we can play to hurt the opponent, one day retracting, the next having more possession. We plan very well for each match.

“But beyond all that, this team knows how to compete, to go out and play from the first minute and look to the first attack, the first chance or the first corner.”

On Enyimba’s chances in the Confederation Cup and Aiteo Cup, he said: “What we really want is to continue to see this team become competitive. This is because of its history having competed with the big sides.

“I think we will be up there, we have a great set up, a great squad and the fans are on our side. There is no reason not to believe that this Enyimba will be fighting all season for the top prizes.”