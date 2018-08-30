Enyimba winger, Wasiu Alalade, has backed the People’s Elephant to win a first CAF Confederation Cup title following their last gasp 1-0 victory against Congo’s CARA Brazzaville in their Group C encounter at home on Wednesday.

Alalade who joined the People’s Elephant from Bet9ja Nigeria National League side ABS during the off-season, netted the winning goal deep into stoppage time after coming on as a substitute in the second half.

The Aba side top Group C with 12 points following the win and are also one of the eight teams who booked their spot in the quarter-finals.

“The game against CARA was a difficult one, but in the end we won, which is the most important thing,” Alalade said.

“Now, we are in the quarter-finals and the only thing on our mind now is to win the trophy and nothing more.

“We realised that no Nigerian club has won the competition and it will be great for us to win it for the first time.”