Former Warri Wolves forward, Okon Otop, was the hero for Abia Warriors in Umuahia, as he scored in added time to secure three points for the hosts in their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 17 game against the Seasiders.

Otop, who came into the game as a second-half substitute, connected perfectly with a cross from the left to put the home team ahead with few minutes left on the clock and send the fans at the Umuahia Township Stadium into ecstasy.

Otop was recently released from his contract by Warri Wolves during the last transfer window and his goal celebration knew no bound, as he ran to celebrate with the home supporters at the back of the Seasiders’ goal frame.

Six minutes before the goal, Abia Warriors were awarded a penalty and striker Lukman Bello, who took the resultant spot-kickbi, saw his efforts pushed away from goal by Warri Wolves’ goalkeeper Godwin Ameh to keep the visitors in the game at the time.





Warri Wolves would definitely rue the few chances they missed in either half of the game, in which they were largely on the back foot for the greater part.

Within the opening five minutes of the first half, they had their brightest chance to score against Abia Warriors.

Their in-form striker Charles Atshimene used his blistering pace to beat Abia Warriors central defender Obaroakpo Austin to the ball and brilliantly set himself up to convert in a one on one situation.

But Atshimene just hit the ball few inches over the bar.

That was the closest the visitors came to scoring against the hosts, who had two separate goal-bound balls cleared on the line by Warri Wolves before they deservedly won it 1-0 at full-time.