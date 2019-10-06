<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Newly promoted Nigeria Professional Football League side, Warrior Wolves, have completed the signing of defender Bright Esieme from Abia Comets.

“Esieme is now with us, that’s the much I can say now,” an official of the Seasiders responded to inquiry.

Esieme, 27, featured in late Stephen Keshi’s home based Super Eagles that won bronze medal in the 2014 CHAN in Cape Town, South Africa.

His career in the Nigerian league has spanned through ABS Ilorin, Enyimba, Rangers and Abia Comets before his latest move to Warri Wolves.

Similarly, Ikenna Hilary has completed a move away from Kano Pillars to Sunshine Stars.

Hilary, a midfielder, won the 2019 Aiteo Cup with Pillars.

He has had spells at Lobi Stars before his latest return to the Owens Whales, as Sunshine Stars are called. He was on the club’s payroll in the 2012/2013 season.