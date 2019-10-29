<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

According to Marca, Gareth Bale is set to join Chinese Super League after Shanghai Shenhua after reignited their interest in the Welsh forward after his continued rift with Madrid boss, Zidane. Shenhua came close to signing Bale in July when they offered him a deal worth 25 million euros after tax per year.

Shortly before Shenhua had attempted to sign Bale, Jiangsu Suning Fc were close to finalising their own transfer negotiations with the player but the deal was again not successful as the Spanish side were asking for £30-40 million.

For every transfer fee that a Chinese club pays, they have to match that figure with a donation to support the development of Chinese football.

Bale is believed to be sad at being left out of Madrid’s Champions League squad against Club Brugge without explanation, and the 30-year-old has instructed his agent, Jonathan Barnett to secure him a transfer away from the Bernabeu in January.

RealMadrid are now willing to allow the star to leave for free to cut off his hefty wage from their finances. He currently earns 17 million euros (£14.7m) after-tax but has featured in just over half of Real’s matches during his time at the club.

Despite Zidane confirming that Bale’s absence had been due to a potential risk of injury, the former Tottenham man believed he was being punished by the French boss.

The same publication has stated that clubs in Europe are hesitant to sign the player because he is prone to injury, leaving a switch to China increasingly likely.