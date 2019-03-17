



Wales manager Ryan Giggs expects Aaron Ramsey to emulate Gareth Bale and reach a higher level by moving to Juventus at the end of the season.

Ramsey is set to end an 11-year stay at Arsenal and make the switch to the Serie A champions when his contract expires in June.

The 28-year-old has been an influential regular for club and country, yet Giggs hopes Ramsey can go on to discover his untapped potential by testing himself in Italy.

“You’ve seen what going abroad has done for Gareth. It will be a great experience for Aaron,” Giggs said, referring to Bale’s big-money move from Tottenham to Real Madrid in 2013.

“Look at the facilities Juventus have got, they are a massive club.

“He is going to a great club, the biggest in Italy.

“He is playing well at the moment and [the prospect of leaving Arsenal] has not affected him.”

Giggs’ Wales have a friendly meeting with Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday ahead of a Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia next weekend.