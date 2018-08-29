Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu has retired from international football.

The announcement was made by Wales manager Ryan Giggs as he named his squad for the upcoming matches against Republic of Ireland and Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

Robson-Kanu made his name at international level when he scored with a memorable goal against Belgium in their 3-1 victory during Euro 2016 before Wales were knocked out in the semi-finals.

I just published “A message to a nation.” https://t.co/ciE9vZVgDL — Hal Robson-Kanu (@RobsonKanu) August 29, 2018

But the West Brom player has now decided to call time on his international career after scoring five goals in 44 matches.

Robson-Kanu’s last appearance for Wales came in the 1-0 home defeat to Republic of Ireland in October 2017 as then-manager Chris Coleman failed in his attempt to lead his country to their first World Cup finals since 1958.

“I am grateful to have lived a dream in representing my nation at an International level,” he said in a message posted on Twitter.

“It has been an honour to pull on a shirt supported by true Pride and unrivalled Passion.

“Pride, in achieving what none thought we could and Passion, in being one nation #togetherstronger.

“I have made the decision to retire from international football. Long thought, but a decision made; commitments to my family and dedicating what time I have available to them and choosing to focus on my club career within sport and time needed away from the game.

“I wish Ryan Giggs and the team continued success in the years to come, and appreciate his understanding and support, a new generation to continue building on what Gary Speed and Chris Coleman have set in place.”