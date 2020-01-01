Former Nigeria U20 goalkeeper Wale Oremade said his decision to leave Kwara United was based on the need to grow.

Oremade left Kwara United before the commencement of the 2018/19 NNL season after a year with the club.

He has since joined up with Go Round, after the Port Harcourt side were relegated from the NPFL last term.

The 19 year-old said that he was trying new challenges and it was necessary in Nigeria.

“I decided to leave Kwara; it was a personal decision that I felt was important at the time,” said Oremade.

“In Nigeria football you must ready to embrace new challenges; try new things and take steps that are good for your career.”

