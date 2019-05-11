<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ex-international Waidi Akanni says there is need to celebrate promoters of sports in the country in order to attract more goodwill from corporate, states and individual sponsors.

Akanni said this in Lagos on Saturday ahead of “The Match“, a match put together to celebrate outgoing governor of Lagos state Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

Akanni a former Chairman of Lagos state Football Association (FA) said celebrating excellence in sports, just as the name implies is to celebrate achievers in sports.

“Most of the time we always seem to neglect those who have promoted sports which has not in any way promote sports; we are celebrating Ambode because he is outstanding.

“He supported sports so much in Lagos state, he is an all-round governor, so we are putting together a farewell match for him to applaud him,” he said.

Prominent African players are expected to play a valedictory match against Naija Legends, in honour of the outgoing governor on May at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Some of the players are Yaya Toure of Senegal, Michael Essien of Ghana, Samuel Eto of Cameroun, Mamodu Sissoko, Kader Kaita and Elhadji Diouf among others.

The Naija legend squad would comprise of Nwankwo Kanu, Osaze Odenwingie, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Julius Aghaowa, Taribo West and Joseph Yobo among others.