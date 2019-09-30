<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Falling a second time is an option on the minds of Super Eagles B players as they face the Sparrow Hawks of Togo today in both teams’ first match at the WAFU Cup of Nations in Thies, Senegal and Nigeria’s Head Coach is upbeat about the opportunity provided by a second meet within one week to take his pound of flesh.

According to the nff.com, Coach Imama Amapakabo, who spoke at the team’s Le Saly Hotel base in Saly-Mbour, said the opportunity to meet the Togolese is cherished as it gives the opportunity to properly test his team’s level of improvement.

He said: “There’s nothing like revenge in football. My belief is that no two games can be the same; once one game is over, it is gone. And so meeting Togo again is not really a case of getting the opportunity to revenge but an opportunity to check what lessons learnt from the previous encounter with that team.

“I can confidently say that we have learnt our lesson from what happened in Lome and that will definitely reflect in how we handle tomorrow’s (today) game.

“Now we know them a lot better and they equally know us better than they did. The good thing is that we are meeting on a neutral ground and this gives both teams opportunity to play without any inhibition.”