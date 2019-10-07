<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Coach Imama Amapakabo has taken responsibility for Super Eagles Team B ouster from the WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal.

Cape Verde stunned Nigeria 3-2 on penalties in the quarter-final following a 1-1 stalemate at full time.

Humbled by the defeat, Amapakabo said: “Football is a game of moments and taking your chances and our boys thought they had secured the game but we gave away a goal. There was never any time that we underrated Cape Verde.

“It was mentally difficult after losing against Togo in the last game but most of the players are young and it is a first time for most of them. It is my responsibility as a coach to find the right balance when we play in our CHAN qualifier against Togo.”

Despite dominating the tie at the Stade Lat Dior, the Nigeria side failed to make their dominance count.

The 2017 finalists broke the deadlock on 64 minutes through Sikiru Alimi’s close range effort giving them the lead with 25 minutes still to play.

The battling Blue Sharks left it late to stun the Nigerians when Cardoso headed home the equaliser to force the match to penalties.